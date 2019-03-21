Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Edwards


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. Edwards Obituary
John C. Edwards

Born: January 1, 1929

Died: March 19, 2019

John C. "Jack" Edwards, 90 of Huntley, died peacefully, March 19, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12:00 until the 1:00pm Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or

Jack was born January 1, 1929 the son of George and Nellie Edwards. On October 6, 1951 he married Barbara Kehl. He graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in civil engineering. Jack served on the Arlington Heights Park District Board and Planning and Zoning Board of Arlington Heights. He worked as marketing manager for US Gypsum Co. for 37 years. He had an adventurous spirit and would try almost anything including, parachuting, hang gliding and roller bladed into his late 70s. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Bruce Edwards, Scott (Joyce) Edwards, Todd (Christine) Edwards and Beth Edwards; by his seven grandchildren, Jaley, Samantha, James, Jennifer, Brennen, Ryan, and Nicole.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorothy.

For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now