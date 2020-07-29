1/1
John Charles Schmitt
1948 - 2020
John Charles Schmitt

Born: May 14, 1948; in Natrona Heights, PA

Died: July 25, 2020; in Galena, IL

John Charles Schmitt, 72 of Algonquin, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be significantly delayed, and a date is yet to be determined. Please follow the John Schmitt Memorial Facebook page at fb.me/SchmittMemorial for updates. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. John was born May 14, 1948 in Natrona Heights, PA the son of Charles W. and Alice E. (Dean) Schmitt. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 until his honorable discharge in 1971. He married Cheryl A. Wilk in November of 1970 at Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, PA. He retired from AT&T after 40 years of service. John was a devoted public servant serving as an Algonquin Village Trustee from 1993-2003 and as Algonquin Village President from 2003-Present. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed Formula One racing, vintage and sports cars, cooking, Chautauqua Institution, his dogs, and his Galena retreat. John was dedicated, loyal, kind, generous, determined, fair, courteous, thoughtful, loving, encouraging, and hard-working. He loved his family and dear friends. John is survived by his wife, Cheryl, two daughters, Kimberly J. Schmitt (Lawrence Rhyner Jr.) and Elizabeth A. (Nathaniel) Brechler, his five grandchildren, Ethan, Jackson, Emma, Amelia and Allyson, and his brother, Thomas (Kate) Schmitt. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
100 Caroldon Ct
Galena, IL 61036
(815) 777-9122
