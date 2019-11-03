|
John D. Gagliano
John D. Gagliano, age 55, of Fox River Grove, IL, passed away on October 30, 2019.
Loving husband of Michelle (Akins); beloved father of Samantha, John Jr., and Jolene; dearest brother to Lisa (Ronald) Bolek, Denise Gagliano, Jim (Dawn) Gagliano; brother-in-law to John (Janice) Akins, Timothy (Alena) Akins; son of Nancy Gagliano; son-in-law to John and Judi Akins; and cherished uncle to 10 nieces and 9 nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, James; and brother, Joseph.
As a PGA professional, John loved every aspect of the sport and shared his passion with his students and friends. He could always be seen cheering for his children from the stands, whether it be football, track, or volleyball games. John will always be remembered for his never-ending sense of humor and fun-loving nature.
Visitation for John will be held on Monday, November 4th, 2019, from 5pm until 9pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd) Barrington, IL 60010. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 909 East Main Street Barrington, IL 60010.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 3, 2019