John David Miller III
Born: June 25, 1963
Died: March 5, 2020
John David Miller III of Woodstock died Thursday March 5, 2020 at his home in Woodstock.
He was born June 25, 1963 to John D. Jr. and Veronica V. (Scheuring) Miller.
John worked as a Real Estate Agent for Success Realty Partners in Woodstock. He was an active member at B.N.I. (Business Network International). He was a member at Woodstock Assembly of God Church in Woodstock where he attended the Men's Bible Study group each week. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, and shared that love with his kids. He was known as a devoted friend to all he ever met. He is loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his parents; two daughters Alissa (Ryan) Miller and Heather (Zach) Miller; and his son Jared Miller; three grandchildren Rylie and Breanne Sullivan and Theodore Amettis; three sisters Nancy (Jim) Gunther-Beard, Debi Miller-Serritella and Jennifer (Rich) Petraitis; he was also a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews.
The memorial gathering will be held at the Woodstock Assembly of God Church 1201 Dean Street in Woodstock on Tuesday March 10, 2020 starting at 3pm until 8 pm. The memorial service will be Wednesday March 11 beginning at 10am, at the church, Rev. Roger Willis will preside.
Memorials can be made to the church in John's name.
For more information call the Schneider, Leucht, Merewin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock at 815 338 1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com..
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2020