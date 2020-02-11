|
John David Scarbrough
Born: January 26, 1949; in Evanston, IL
Died: February 2, 2020; in McHenry, IL
John David Scarbrough, age 71, of Spring Grove, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital. He was born January 26, 1949 in Evanston to Lovon and Margaret (Altenburg) Scarbrough. On May 16, 1970, he married the love of his life, Peggy McGahan in Evanston.
John was employed as a technician for Xerox Corporation for 36 years. After retirement from Xerox, Mr. Scarbrough was a bus driver with Community Unit School District 200 for over seven years. He truly enjoyed being a grandpa. In his leisure time, John was an avid fisherman and made his own lures.
He is survived by his son, John T. "Jay" (Stephanie) Scarbrough and his daughter, Victoria (Christopher) Knull; five grandchildren, Cassidy (Noah) Moss, Molly Knull, Kerry Knull, Kyley Knull, and Hannah Scarbrough; his brothers, Lovon "Jr." Scarbrough and Edward Scarbrough, and his sister, Pearl (Ray) Roth.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, on March 7, 2007; and his grandson, Joel, in 2005.
John's Celebration of Life will be at Johnsburg Community Club located at 2315 W. Church Street, Johnsburg, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from noon until 5 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of John on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 11, 2020