John was the kind of man who made everyone feel special. He saw the positive side of everything. John loved God, family and friends and was a great inspiration to many. He had an infectious smile, had detailed stories to tell and had a deep faith. He loved and missed his dear wife, Molly, and had masses offered in her name every Tuesday morning. I’m so blessed to have known John and will be praying for his family in this time of grief. John, may your soul Rest In Peace as you enter your eternal home.

Kathy Komaromy

Friend