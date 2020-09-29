1/
John Dougles Konitzer
John Douglas Konitzer

Born: April 28, 1930

Died: September 23, 2020

John Douglas Konitzer of Algonquin, Illinois died September 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Beatrice (Molly) Konitzer, his sister, Kathleen Gillespie, and brothers-in-law John Gillespieand Donald Hipskind.

John was the loving father of six children and their spouses, Fran vonBerg and Hakim Mohaisen, Liz Kellogg, Doug (Nancy) Konitzer, Chris Konitzer, Cathy (Andy) Neuhalfen, Jeanne (Dennis) Foote; devoted grandfather of 15; beloved brother of Mary Lou (Bob) Jones, and Rita (Dick) Jacks; and dear uncle to several nieces and nephews.

John was born on April 28th, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, where he married Molly at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Old Town. For the last 60 years, John resided in Algonquin where he and Molly raised their family. John served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Parish for over 60 years.

John devoted many hours of his later life volunteering at the FISH Food Pantry in Carpentersville. His passion was education, but he loved history, culture and his fellow man. He practiced chemistry for over 40 years, and taught chemistry at McHenry County College for 30 years, beginning with its foundingin 1968. John made a positive difference in the lives of many; the breadth of his reach was immense. He will be dearly missed.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St. Algonquin, IL. Burial will follow at St. John Nepomucene Church Cemetery 615 North River Rd. in Algonquin. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. and on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral Chapel, Algonquin.

In lieu of flowers please consider making adonation to the American Cancer Society, your local food pantry, or charity of your choice.

For information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
SEP
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
September 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Konitzer family. Your Dad always offered kind and comforting words during our family’s funerals.

I am truly sorry for your loss and my hope is that the memories of your Dad will help you get through this difficult time.

Deborah Nockels Freeman
September 27, 2020
John was the kind of man who made everyone feel special. He saw the positive side of everything. John loved God, family and friends and was a great inspiration to many. He had an infectious smile, had detailed stories to tell and had a deep faith. He loved and missed his dear wife, Molly, and had masses offered in her name every Tuesday morning. I’m so blessed to have known John and will be praying for his family in this time of grief. John, may your soul Rest In Peace as you enter your eternal home.
Kathy Komaromy
Friend
