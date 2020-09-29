John Douglas Konitzer
Born: April 28, 1930
Died: September 23, 2020
John Douglas Konitzer of Algonquin, Illinois died September 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Beatrice (Molly) Konitzer, his sister, Kathleen Gillespie, and brothers-in-law John Gillespieand Donald Hipskind.
John was the loving father of six children and their spouses, Fran vonBerg and Hakim Mohaisen, Liz Kellogg, Doug (Nancy) Konitzer, Chris Konitzer, Cathy (Andy) Neuhalfen, Jeanne (Dennis) Foote; devoted grandfather of 15; beloved brother of Mary Lou (Bob) Jones, and Rita (Dick) Jacks; and dear uncle to several nieces and nephews.
John was born on April 28th, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, where he married Molly at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Old Town. For the last 60 years, John resided in Algonquin where he and Molly raised their family. John served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Parish for over 60 years.
John devoted many hours of his later life volunteering at the FISH Food Pantry in Carpentersville. His passion was education, but he loved history, culture and his fellow man. He practiced chemistry for over 40 years, and taught chemistry at McHenry County College for 30 years, beginning with its foundingin 1968. John made a positive difference in the lives of many; the breadth of his reach was immense. He will be dearly missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St. Algonquin, IL. Burial will follow at St. John Nepomucene Church Cemetery 615 North River Rd. in Algonquin. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. and on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral Chapel, Algonquin.
In lieu of flowers please consider making adonation to the American Cancer Society
, your local food pantry, or charity of your choice
.
For information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com