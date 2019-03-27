John E. Adamson



Born: December 21, 1926; in Elgin, IL



Died: March 24, 2019; in Belvidere, IL



John E. Adamson, 92, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 at Maple Crest Care Centre in Belvidere, Illinois. Born on December 21, 1926 to Anton E. Adamson and Eva Charlotte (Lundberg) Adamson in Elgin, Illinois. He married the love of his life, Alice (Hensel) Adamson, on September 22, 1945 in Elgin, Illinois. John was a member of the Golden Agers.



John enjoyed spending time with his family, dancing, camping, fishing, farming, and playing cards.



John is loved and will be missed by his wife of 73 years, Alice; daughters, Carol Roush of Phillips, WI, Nancy (Wayne) Lyford of Rockford, IL, John Jr. (Gloria) Adamson of Marengo, IL, Larry (Diana) Adamson of Poplar Grove, IL, Penny (Bud) Sessions of Reno, NV, and Kristi (Kerry) Garman of Poplar Grove, IL; his sister-in-law, Julianne Adamson; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Thyra Olson, Ruth Nelson, and Bertha Adamson; his brothers, Egnar, Carl, Daniel, Fredrick (Fritz) Adamson.



A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 401 N Main Street, Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. Rev. Muriel Jahn will be officiating. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude's to the staff at Maple Crest Care Centre. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019