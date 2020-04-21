John E. Congeda
1938 - 2020
John E. Congedo Born: June 10, 1938; in New York, NY Died: April 13, 2020; in Ridgewood, NJ John E. Congedo of Montvale, NJ passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 81. John grew up in Brooklyn, NY, where he later attended St. John's University and met his true love, Marilynn LaRubbio. He also made wonderful friends there who would become like family. He started a career in computer technology when it was in its infancy, working in several areas from ABC News and later evolving to be an independent consultant for companies including AT&T. John earned an MBA from Long Island University where he also taught mathematics. He was a United States Army veteran, a parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church and a member of the Montvale Seniors Club. Those who knew John would describe him as the nicest guy with a kind and generous heart. He was known as Jack to many, and Uncle Jack, Uncle Johnny, Papa and Big Bama to a special few. He was intelligent with a keen sense of humor and warm, welcoming personality. He loved music and dancing, books and movies. He enjoyed cooking and holidays spent with family. He loved his family and friends fiercely and gave the best bear hugs. His easy smile and twinkle in his eye will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate to know him. John is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marilynn. He was the devoted father of daughter Adrienne and her husband Michael Edge of Crystal Lake, IL and son Michael and his wife Toni Ann of Bend, OR. He was the cherished grandfather of Matthew Congedo, Andrew Edge and joins his granddaughter, Mia Edge, in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Etta Quillen, and his parents, Achille (Gus) and Mary Congedo. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Mia Edge. A memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc. Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.
