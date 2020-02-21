Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411

John F. Feeley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Feeley Obituary
John F. Feeley

John F. Feeley, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 54, Margaret Feeley (nee Hogan); his loving children; Maureen Lathrop, Sean (Christine) Feeley, Colleen Roberts; grandchildren, John Lathrop and Kathleen Feeley; and sister, Patricia Grebin.

Preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Feeley.

Services to be held at a later date.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -