John F. Feeley
John F. Feeley, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 54, Margaret Feeley (nee Hogan); his loving children; Maureen Lathrop, Sean (Christine) Feeley, Colleen Roberts; grandchildren, John Lathrop and Kathleen Feeley; and sister, Patricia Grebin.
Preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Feeley.
Services to be held at a later date.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020