Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
John Francis Ryan Obituary
John Francis Ryan

Born: May 9, 1953; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 3, 2019; in McHenry, IL

John Francis Ryan, 66, of Greenwood passed away November 3, 2019.

He was born May 9, 1953 in Chicago to John "Red" and Patricia (Perry) Ryan. To his close friends and family, he went by Jack. He would greet all who met him with a heartwarming laugh and a true genuine smile. As a young man, Jack attended Woodrow Wilson College, where he studied history. In his free time he explored his talent for photography. Jack had a zest for life and loved to travel, documenting the beauty he saw in images of landscapes, buildings, from every place he went. Jack prided himself on his strong work ethic. He dedicated 37 years to the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He was a member of the Mail Carrier's Union 825. Jack was devoted to his children, family, and friends. He enjoyed sports of all variety, especially football and golf.

He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Rita Watling; his children, Nathan Ryan, Garrett Ryan, Erin Ryan, and Jacqueline Ryan; his grandchildren, Nathan Jr., Liam, Ysadora, Edward, Londyn, Luca, Sydney, and Rowan; his brother, Tom (Terry) Ryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a visitation from 11am to the 1pm funeral service on Saturday, November 9 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
