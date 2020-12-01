John Francis Sweeney
Born: October 14, 1932
Died: November 26, 2020
John Francis Sweeney, 88, of Fox Lake, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He was born October 14, 1932, in Chicago, to the late Hugh and Alice Patricia Sweeney. John married Margaret Anne Healy on October 11, 1958, in Chicago.
Survivors include his children, Eugene (Margaret), Robert (Carolyn), Ellen and Mary Sweeney, and Catherine (Roy) Dickinson; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Maura, Connor, Erin, and Kevin Sweeney, Margaret (Jim) Gramhofer, Jonathan (Kari) Marino, Caitlyn (Ian) Dunbar, and Emma (Sandy) Wong; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Mary and Agnes Kimberly Gramhofer, Shane Patrick, Finn Andrew, and Avery Patricia Marino, and Ethan and Andrew Wong.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret on June 4, 2016; daughter, Joan Marie Sweeney; and brothers, William (Evelyn) and Eugene Sweeney.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, at Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside. Inurnment will be private in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Face masks, social distancing, and registering will be required at the church. There will be no visitation.
