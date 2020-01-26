|
|
John George Vrett
Born: January 8, 1950; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 14, 2020; in Chicago, IL
John George Vrett, age 70, of Chicago and formerly of Woodstock, Illinois, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Chicago with family by his side after a short battle with cancer.
John was born on January 8, 1950 in Chicago to John and Mary Vrettos and grew up near Wrigley Field. He was a huge Cubs fan and an avid horseman, dreaming of one day becoming a cowboy. He started by riding horses in Lincoln Park before going on to became a professional calf roper and horse trainer. John also had a passion for literature, writing short stories, and teaching English. He loved fishing and hunting with friends and family. John was active in the Woodstock community including serving on the District 200 school board for many years and coaching youth baseball and basketball.
John is survived by his children, Jack (Rose Marie) Vrett, Jessica (Mike) Levins, and Frank (Jennifer) Gruber; his grandchildren, Beverly, Charlie and Isla Breeze; his sisters Tracy (Mike) Stolle and Francis Wedin as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Mary Vrettos, and his niece, Amy Stolle.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 1PM at St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 West Wellington, Chicago, Illinois. Donations can be made in John's memory to the: or Catholic Charities of Chicago.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 26 to Feb. 6, 2020