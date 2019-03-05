Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Resources
More Obituaries for John Giel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Giel Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Giel Jr. Obituary
John Giel Jr.

Born: April 24, 1922; in Oshkosh, WI

Died: March 2, 2019; in Arlington Heights, IL

John Giel Jr., of Arlington Heights, was born April 24, 1922 in Oshkosh, WI to John Sr. and Louise (nee Deiss) Giel. He died March 2, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

John is survived by his children. Jack (Dr. Ruth Hubbard) Giel and Holly (Larry) Henning-Buhr; his grandchildren. Jonathan Giel, Heather (Roger) DeHart, Kristen (Mike) Lupa and Heidi (Chris) Chambers; his great grandchildren. Brynne, Barrett, Emily, Michael, Colson and Clayton.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (nee Sell) Giel; his sister, Dolly (late Jim) Zitnik, Ruth Giel, Irene Giel; his son in law, Bob Henning; his daughter in law, Linda (nee Saar) Giel and by his parents.

Visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lutheran Home, St. John the Beloved Chapel, 800 West Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL. Funeral service Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 AM at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Interment at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.

Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now