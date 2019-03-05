|
John Giel Jr.
Born: April 24, 1922; in Oshkosh, WI
Died: March 2, 2019; in Arlington Heights, IL
John Giel Jr., of Arlington Heights, was born April 24, 1922 in Oshkosh, WI to John Sr. and Louise (nee Deiss) Giel. He died March 2, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
John is survived by his children. Jack (Dr. Ruth Hubbard) Giel and Holly (Larry) Henning-Buhr; his grandchildren. Jonathan Giel, Heather (Roger) DeHart, Kristen (Mike) Lupa and Heidi (Chris) Chambers; his great grandchildren. Brynne, Barrett, Emily, Michael, Colson and Clayton.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (nee Sell) Giel; his sister, Dolly (late Jim) Zitnik, Ruth Giel, Irene Giel; his son in law, Bob Henning; his daughter in law, Linda (nee Saar) Giel and by his parents.
Visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lutheran Home, St. John the Beloved Chapel, 800 West Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL. Funeral service Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 AM at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Interment at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 5, 2019