Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
525 Church Rd
Elgin, IL
View Map
John Grivas


1930 - 2019
John Grivas Obituary
John Grivas

Born: August 26, 1930

Died: November 18, 2019

John Grivas, 89 of Crystal Lake, was born on August 26, 1930 and passed away on November 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary (nee Benos) for 58 years; beloved father of Nick (Kathleen) Grivas and Chris (Kathleen) Grivas; cherished grandfather of Jon, Stephanie, Maggie, Mary, Theresa and Kristin; brother of Georgia, Fotini; and cousin, uncle and friend of many. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Christina Velis and George Grivas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, from 4-8pm, Trisagion Prayer at 6pm, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte.176), Crystal Lake, IL. On Saturday, November 23, a Funeral Mass will be held at 12pm at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 525 Church Rd., Elgin, IL 60611. Interment will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park, Crystal Lake, IL.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake, IL.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
