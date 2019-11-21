|
John Grivas
Born: August 26, 1930
Died: November 18, 2019
John Grivas, 89 of Crystal Lake, was born on August 26, 1930 and passed away on November 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary (nee Benos) for 58 years; beloved father of Nick (Kathleen) Grivas and Chris (Kathleen) Grivas; cherished grandfather of Jon, Stephanie, Maggie, Mary, Theresa and Kristin; brother of Georgia, Fotini; and cousin, uncle and friend of many. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Christina Velis and George Grivas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, from 4-8pm, Trisagion Prayer at 6pm, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte.176), Crystal Lake, IL. On Saturday, November 23, a Funeral Mass will be held at 12pm at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 525 Church Rd., Elgin, IL 60611. Interment will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park, Crystal Lake, IL.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-381-3411
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2019