Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
John H. Bloese Obituary
John H. Bloese

John H. Bloese, 94, of Woodstock Illinois, went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019.

He was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois to Gustave and Frieda Bloese.

John was a Navy Veteran of WWII. John was a dairy farmer and construction worker. He is survived by his wife Lois (Kruse) Bloese of over 70 years; three sons, Rodney (Kathy), St Charles MO, Kenneth (Diana), Bell Vista AR., Timothy Chandler AZ; five grandsons; one granddaughter; four great grandsons; and one great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by four brothers and six sisters.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock from 9:30 am until the Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Woodstock.

For information, contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
