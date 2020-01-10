|
|
John H. Schmitt
Born: December 5, 1933, in Johnsburg, IL
Died: January 4, 2020; in Spring Grove, IL
John H. "Jack" Schmitt, Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Church, Spring Grove, 2118 Main Street, Spring Grove, IL.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Church, Spring Grove, IL. Msgr. Joseph Jarmoluk will be officiating.
Inurnment will take place private.
Memorials to the Spring Grove Fire Protection District or St. Peter's Church of Spring Grove would be kindly appreciated by the family.
To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of John H. "Jack" Schmitt, please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com
For additional information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
THE LIVES OF THE DEAD ARE IN THE MEMORIES OF THE LIVING.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020