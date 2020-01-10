Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Peter's Church
2118 Main Street
Spring Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Church
2118 Main Street
Spring Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Schmitt


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Schmitt Obituary
John H. Schmitt

Born: December 5, 1933, in Johnsburg, IL

Died: January 4, 2020; in Spring Grove, IL

John H. "Jack" Schmitt, Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Church, Spring Grove, 2118 Main Street, Spring Grove, IL.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Church, Spring Grove, IL. Msgr. Joseph Jarmoluk will be officiating.

Inurnment will take place private.

Memorials to the Spring Grove Fire Protection District or St. Peter's Church of Spring Grove would be kindly appreciated by the family.

To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of John H. "Jack" Schmitt, please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com

For additional information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.

THE LIVES OF THE DEAD ARE IN THE MEMORIES OF THE LIVING.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -