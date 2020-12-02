1/1
John Haldeman
1945 - 2020
John Haldeman

Born: May 23, 1945; in Woodstock, IL

Died: November 28, 2020; in Huntley, IL

John "Jack" Haldeman, 75, of Woodstock, passed away on Saturday November 28, 2020 at the Northwestern Hospital - Huntley.

He was born in Woodstock on May 23, 1945 to George and Rita (Phannenstill) Haldeman. He married Patricia Smith on June 26, 1965 in Woodstock.

Jack was owner and operator of Haldeman and Sons Excavating Company in Woodstock. He was a graduate of Woodstock Community High School the class of 1963. He was a volunteer on the Woodstock Rural Fire Department for 30 years; and was a lifetime member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge. He enjoyed bowling, softball, fishing, travel and gambling.

Jack is survived by his wife Patricia; two sons, Jeffrey (Ann) and Jason Haldeman; two daughters, Jamie (Derek) Schmieding and Jeni Salois; five grandchildren, Alli (Derek), Kali (Sean), Leah (Jessie), Tyler (Ashley) and Kiel (Shanyia); two great grandchildren, Braylin and Charli; a brother, Ronald (Jane, deceased) Haldeman and Cheryl (Ike, deceased) Klingenberg; and his faithful dog Jeanne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son Michael.

All services will be private.

For information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710; or visit www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
