1/
John Hartwell Fassnacht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Hartwell Fassnacht

Born: October 22, 1933

Died: July 24, 2020

On Friday July 24, 2020 Dr. John "Jack" Hartwell Fassnacht, passed away at age 86 after an extended battle with Alzheimer's. Jack was a loving husband and father of two children and two grandchildren.

Jack was born October 22, 1933 in Wenonah, N.J. to Hartwell and Hannah (Avis) Fassnacht. Attending Middlebury College, he earned a BS in chemistry, at the Sloan School he earned an MBA and at MIT he earned a PHD inorganic chemistry where he was elected to membership in the Sigma Xi Society. He began his career with the DuPont Company in Wilmington, Delaware, moving with DuPont to Lake Forest Illinois in 1975. Jack left Dupont after 30 years to continue his research with Blue Planet Technologies in Detroit, Michigan.

On December 30, 1960 Jack married Abigail Carolyn Greene (Christiana, Delaware) after meeting at a yacht club Dinner. Jack served two terms on the Newark, Delaware City Council where he introduced the Open Housing Ordinance. He was also Chairman of the Shade Tree Commission. Jack was a Cub Scout and Boy scout leader in Newark. After moving to Lake Forest Jack got involved as a Boy Scout leader. He served three terms as an alderman on the Lake Forest City Council.

Jack had a passion for music and sailing he played the accordion in a band throughout college. He spent his summers sailing on Cape Cod Bay, the Chesapeake Bay and Great Lakes. He earned a crew position on a sailing team competing in the Newport to Bermuda race during college.

After retirement Jack and Abbie spend three years sailing the Caribbean living aboard their sail boat. They retreated to a cottage on the Blue Hill Peninsula in Maine upon the birth of their grandchildren where they enjoyed summers surrounded by family and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his father Hartwell his mother Hannah (Avis) sister Jean (Condit).

He is survived by his wife Abigail his two sons Howard (McHenry, Illinois) Nathaniel (Nat) (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and twin grandchildren Morgan and Nicole.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved