John Hartwell Fassnacht



Born: October 22, 1933



Died: July 24, 2020



On Friday July 24, 2020 Dr. John "Jack" Hartwell Fassnacht, passed away at age 86 after an extended battle with Alzheimer's. Jack was a loving husband and father of two children and two grandchildren.



Jack was born October 22, 1933 in Wenonah, N.J. to Hartwell and Hannah (Avis) Fassnacht. Attending Middlebury College, he earned a BS in chemistry, at the Sloan School he earned an MBA and at MIT he earned a PHD inorganic chemistry where he was elected to membership in the Sigma Xi Society. He began his career with the DuPont Company in Wilmington, Delaware, moving with DuPont to Lake Forest Illinois in 1975. Jack left Dupont after 30 years to continue his research with Blue Planet Technologies in Detroit, Michigan.



On December 30, 1960 Jack married Abigail Carolyn Greene (Christiana, Delaware) after meeting at a yacht club Dinner. Jack served two terms on the Newark, Delaware City Council where he introduced the Open Housing Ordinance. He was also Chairman of the Shade Tree Commission. Jack was a Cub Scout and Boy scout leader in Newark. After moving to Lake Forest Jack got involved as a Boy Scout leader. He served three terms as an alderman on the Lake Forest City Council.



Jack had a passion for music and sailing he played the accordion in a band throughout college. He spent his summers sailing on Cape Cod Bay, the Chesapeake Bay and Great Lakes. He earned a crew position on a sailing team competing in the Newport to Bermuda race during college.



After retirement Jack and Abbie spend three years sailing the Caribbean living aboard their sail boat. They retreated to a cottage on the Blue Hill Peninsula in Maine upon the birth of their grandchildren where they enjoyed summers surrounded by family and friends.



Jack was preceded in death by his father Hartwell his mother Hannah (Avis) sister Jean (Condit).



He is survived by his wife Abigail his two sons Howard (McHenry, Illinois) Nathaniel (Nat) (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and twin grandchildren Morgan and Nicole.





