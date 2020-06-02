John Henry Bottcher
John Henry Bottcher

Born: June 16, 1947

Died: May 27, 2020

John Henry Bottcher, age 72, of Richmond, Illinois, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1947 to Otto and Anna (Muscat) Bottcher in Elgin, IL. On November 19, 1964 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cynthia Varese.

John is survived by his children, Tamara (Shawn) Ley, Melissa Bottcher, John (Lisa) Bottcher, Kortnee (Ray) Mogensen and so many many loving gandchildren and great grandchildren.

John was proceeded in death by his parents and three sisters Charlotte, Carole and Hope.

He is also survived by his loving brothers and sisters Anna Mae (Sam), Ronald, Otto (Norene), JoAnn (Lyn), James (Elizabeth), Deborah (David) and David (Susana).

John touched the hearts of so many people and will be dearly missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or view his obituary on the funeral home website at www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of John on his tribute wall.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

