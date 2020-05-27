John Hiller



Born: January 1, 1945; in Johnsburg, IL



Died: May 20, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL



John Hiller, age 75 of Johnsburg, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020. He was born January 1, 1945, in Johnsburg, IL, the son of Joseph and Geraldine Hiller (nee Engels).



John was always proud to be a "lifetime Johnsburger". He was a unique individual and sometimes a force to be reckoned with. He lived life on his terms. Above all, he loved his family and time spent together was precious.



John spent his life doing what he loved most, teaching and being around children. He taught 4th-5th grade for 30 years at Johnsburg school. The family would like to thank all of his former students and parents because you allowed him to fulfill his passion. His motto was "Live, Learn and Teach."



He was an avid sports fan, especially for Notre Dame (Go Fighting Irish). He loved to read, and enjoyed the beauty of nature.



John is survived by his dearest siblings, Joseph Hiller of Johnsburg, Elizabeth Hiller of Johnsburg, Carol (Tim) Hiller Larsen of McHenry, Mary (Mike) Hiller Dodge, of Florida and David (Tina) Hiller of Fox Lake, along with several nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Gerri Hiller, brother in law Michael Dodge, Sister in law Chris Hiller and Brother, Bob Hiller.



He will be truly missed and we await the day when we will be together again.



Any donations can be made to FISH Food Pantry.



A private interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Johnsburg, IL at a later date.





