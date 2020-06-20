John Hilton Greene
1926 - 2020
John Hilton Greene

Born: August 4, 1926; in River Rouge, MI

Died: June 15, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

John Hilton Greene, 93, of Crystal Lake, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born August 4, 1926 in River Rouge, MI, the son of the late George Edward and Verness (nee Hilton) Greene.

On October 27, 1951, John was united in marriage to Betty Ludwig in Lockport, IL.

John was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He was an award-winning member of the Woodcarvers Association, a member of the American Legion, and was a multi-media artist.

John was the devoted and loving husband for 69 years to Betty Greene; loving father of Michelle (Al) Maves, Beth (Joe) Karales, Lawrence Greene, Lynn (Phil) Dodaro, and Perry (Joel Whitehead) Greene; cherished grandfather of Shane (Nicole) and Adam Maves, Jake Karales, Kendra (Colin) Picchietti, Patrick (Kathleen) and Leah Dodaro, and Dylan and Emma Whitehead; beloved great-grandfather of Serafina, Chiara, Domenico and Luca Picchietti, Pruett Dodaro and Louise and Joshua Maves; and loving brother of Georgia Greene.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Karales; and brother, William Earl Greene.

A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

Donations may be made in John's memory to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010; or to Crystal Lake Food Pantry, 42 East St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

