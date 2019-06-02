John Leslie Husmann



Born: December 9, 1924; in Whiteside County, IL



Died: May 26, 2019; in Monroe, WI



John Leslie Husmann, age 94, died May 26, 2019, at his home, in Monroe, Wisconsin. He was born December 9, 1924, in Whiteside County, Illinois, to Harry and Grace (Dornbush) Husmann.



After serving in the United States Army Air Forces during WWII, John attended Illinois State University where he met his wife, Marie. They were married in August 1948, and were the first married couple to graduate together from ISU in 1949. John then earned his Master's Degree at ISU before embarking on a 35 year career in education in District 47, Crystal Lake IL. He taught at Central and South Schools before becoming Principal at South and then at Central School. When he retired in 1985, Central School was renamed John L. Husmann Elementary School. John was a dedicated educator, husband, parent, friend and an eternal Mississippi River Rat.



John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marie; their children, Christie Wrenn, Harry Husmann, and Leslie Nider; their grandchildren, Eliot (Anne) Wrenn, Mac (Amanda Silha) Wrenn, Kathy (Enrique) Servin, Emily Egan, John Husmann, Marie and Julia Nider; their great- grandchildren, Will and Espen Wrenn, Teddy Wrenn, Santiago, Sebastian, and Selena Servin, and Rylie and Caden Egan. He is also survived by his sisters, Dorothea (the late Robert) Muhs, and Betty (A.C.) Subcleff, and many nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Any memorials can be made to Husmann Elementary or to the . Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.