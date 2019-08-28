|
|
John I. Rowe Jr.
Born: September 12, 1943
Died: August 25, 2019
John I. Rowe Jr. age 75, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 12, 1943 in Chicago to John and Darline (Colton) Rowe. He married Patricia Worm on November 18, 1983.
John's lifelong passion was training, racing and working with horses. He was involved in the 4-H program where he would teach kids how to ride, show, and train. He also served as a show Judge. He enjoyed racing his own horses at Arlington Park, Belmoral Park, and Hawthorne Race Track. John was also a fan of western movies, and the Chicago Bears.
John is survived by his wife, children; Scott (Jennifer) Rowe, Kimberly (Adam) Shumpert and Sean Rowe, step-children; Alicia (Bob) Wilson, Ruth (Steve) Kormanak and Larry Ray, brother, Dennis Rowe, sister Sharon (Tom) Powers, 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a special thanks to Ryder Hergermann for being there throughout the days with us.
He was preceded by his mother and father.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:00pm until the memorial service at 3:00pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock IL 60098.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Journey Care 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd. Barrington, IL 60010 or Hooved Animal Humane Society 10804 McConnell Rd. Woodstock IL 60098.
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 28, 2019