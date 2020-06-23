John J. Adams
Born: February 9, 1960; in Waukegan, IL
Died: June 17, 2020; in Rockford, IL
John J. Adams (JJ), 60, of Wonder Lake, passed away June 17, 2020, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL. He was born February 9th, 1960 in Waukegan, IL., to Albert and Dorothy Adams. John and the love of his life, Margaret, were joined in marriage at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg and shared a life together for 39 wonderful years.
John was a big fan of racing, from NASCAR to go karts, and everything in between. He also loved motorcycles and snowmobiles. An avid sports fan, he was always a big supporter of the hometown football team, the Chicago Bears. He loved the outdoors and thoroughly enjoyed ice fishing and taking camping trips in the family motor home. In fact, John had planned to retire with Margaret and travel the country in that motor home.
For the entirety of John's professional career, he was a maintenance mechanic in a factory setting and he took great pride in his work. At home, John was a loving husband and protector for his wife, Margaret, who always felt very cared for.
John was also active in several social groups in his community, including the Knights of Columbus (Christ the King Council), the local Moose lodge, and his Motorcycle Club, the McHenry County Independent Riders, or MCIR for short. During the holidays, John dressed as Santa and Margaret as Mrs. Claus for Toys For Tots. Above all, John loved his family, adored his children and was a proud grandpa.
John is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret, his two daughters, Kimberly and Christina, brothers and sisters: Larry, Gary, Linda, Kate and Tim, and his three grandchildren: Mary, Kendra, and Arnold.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Albert and Dorothy.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a funeral blessing at the funeral home following. In anticipation of moving to stage 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan on Friday only 50 people will be allowed inside the building at one time and we will have a line outside with proper social distancing for those waiting to enter. All visitors must wear a mask to enter the building and we ask that there will be no long term congregating inside the building to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects. In the event Illinois does not move to stage 4 of the reopen plan the gathering size will still be limited to 10 people in the building.
For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or view his obituary on the funeral home website at www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of John on his tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.