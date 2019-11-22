|
|
John J. Fettes
John J. Fettes, 77 of Huntley, IL passed away on November 18, 2019. John was born in Elgin, IL the son of Lawrence and Marie (Backhaus) Fettes, Sr. John was raised and lived in Huntley, IL his entire life.
John was a devoted husband to Marilyn (Newman); and loving father to Lynette Limberis (George) of Sycamore, IL, Brian Fettes of Woodstock, IL, and Monica (Amer) Al Harahsha of Chicago, IL. He was beloved by his five grandchildren, Jessica Fettes, Benjamin Fettes, Tom Limberis, John Limberis, and Jonathan Fettes.
John is survived by his siblings, Lawrence Jr. (RuthAnn), James (Elda Lou), Barbara (Rodger) Brandt, Eugene (Naomi), Catherine (Michael) Roberts, Donna (Rick) Yurs, Susan (Joe) Johnas.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
An electrician by trade, John retired from IBEW Local Union 117 after 40 years of dedicated service. John loved hunting, fishing and gardening and in his later years he loved sharing his hobbies and many talents with his grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, November 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd, Huntley.
Memorials in John's name may be directed to Huntley Food Pantry.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019