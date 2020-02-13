Home

John J. Reinwald

John J. Reinwald Obituary
John J. Reinwald

John passed away peacefully February 11, 2020. He was born August 4, 1951 in Evanston.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Kathy; son, Jason (Karie) Reinwald; daughter, Karen McCauley; grandchildren, Liam, Rylee, and Adalee; and siblings, Robert (Gail), Melissa, William, and Christopher. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindy.

Visitation will be 4-8pm Friday, February 14 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake, and from 9am until the service at 10am Saturday, February 15. Burial will follow in Crystal Lake Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Save A Pet, www.saveapetil.org

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
