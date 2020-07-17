1/
John Joseph Donnelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Donnelly

John Joseph Donnelly, M.D., died peacefully at home July 15, 2020. He was 88 years old.

John was born in Chicago to Denis and Catherine (Murray) Donnelly. He attended the Order of Saint Augustine Seminary and later graduated from Loyola Medical School.

He had a private practice in Chicago prior to his career at Alexian Brothers Medical Center where he was an emergency room doctor for 15 years. He then subsequently assisted in surgeries for 15 years.

John married Margaret Mary Crehan in 1955 and had 9 children. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his children Mary (Mark) Hartford, Dennis, Susan (Donald) Babo, Daniel (Diane), Thomas (Sally), Michael (Mary Ellen), Julie Cavazos and Theresa (Jeffrey) Therens. He has 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents Denis and Catherine, his brothers Edward and Kevin, his sister Mary Margaret Donnelly O.P. and his daughter Eileen.

Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin. Funeral Saturday, July 18, 2020 with prayers to begin at 9:00 am from the funeral home chapel and proceed to St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd, Huntley, Illinois. a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th Street, Alsip, IL (please gather at the cemetery office at 12:45 pm.)

In lieu of flowers please send a memorial gift to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan 49221. Info: (847) 458-1700 or www.willowfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral
09:00 AM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
Such a loss...Im so sorry!
Carol Pritchard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved