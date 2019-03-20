Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
John L. Frasca


John L. Frasca Obituary
John L. Frasca

Born: December 12, 1920

Died: March 18, 2019

John L. Frasca, 98, currently of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Pozzalo Sicily, Italy on December 12, 1920 to Francesco and Anna (nee Roccasalva) Frasca.

John relocated to the United States where he would marry his lifetime sweetheart, Joanna C. Roccasalva. She preceded him in death in January 2018 after 69 years of marriage.

He is survived by his son, John F. (Barbara) Frasca of Crystal Lake; granddaughter, Jennifer (Kris) Kolberg; great grandchildren, Kaiya and Kaleb; and brother-in-law, Angelo Roccasalva.

A funeral mass and burial will be held privately at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory. For information, please call 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
