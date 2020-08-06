1/1
John L. Freund
1950 - 2020
John L. Freund

Born: April 15, 1950

Died: August 4, 2020

John L. Freund, 70, of Marengo died peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer. Born April 15, 1950, the son of Leonard and Leoda (McCarthy) Freund, John was the oldest of 7 siblings. With his brothers, John helped run the family farm and Freund's Dairy in McHenry. After graduating from Marian Central High School in 1968, he attended both Elgin and McHenry County Community Colleges before receiving his degree in Mortuary Science and Funeral Services from Worsham College in 1971. Following college, he married Kandy Thompson on August 14, 1971 in McHenry and together they raised 3 children. He apprenticed with George R. Justen & Son Funeral Home and worked for Warner & Flagg Funeral Home in Crystal Lake. John became the proud owner of Freund Funeral Home in Wonder Lake (1978-1983), purchased Cooper Funeral Home in Marengo in (1980-1983) and then formed Marengo-Union Funeral Home. John was a public servant to the Marengo area and participated through organizations and positions including; president of Marengo Area Chamber of Commerce, Marengo School Dist. 140 board member, Marengo Lions Club, Marengo Settler's Days, Marengo Fire Department Trustee from 1998 - present. John purchased Querhammer Funeral Home in Crystal Lake in 1992, and came full-circle in 1998 with the merging of Warner-Flagg Funeral Home. When Service Corporation International inhibited his professional care standards he partnered with Fredrick and James A. O?Connor Funeral Homes in order to continue serving the Marengo-Union Community. John was formerly active with Crystal Lake Salvation Army, Jaycee's, president of McHenry County Funeral Directors Association, Regional Director Illinois Funeral Directors Association and former Deputy Coroner for McHenry County. In his spare-time he was a volunteer firefighter for Wonder Lake and Marengo Fire Departments, enjoyed many trips to Canada fishing with his closest friends and sons; loved to golf in Marengo Ridge League, various bowling leagues in McHenry County and was an avid card player. John was also a diehard Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan.

John devoted his life to those in grief and honoring the departed. He was a kind, caring, hardworking and generous man who answered the call no matter the hour. He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings. "Digger" was a one of a kind person who will be missed by everyone who had the chance to shake his hand.

The family sends a heartfelt thank you to the many doctors, nurses, friends and family who have walked by his side these past years.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Kandy S. Freund; children, Jason (Erika) Freund, John M. (Susan) Freund and Jaclynn (Scott) Mortimer; grandchildren, J Landen Mortimer; Dylan Jo, Paxtyn and Layne Freund; Carmela Mortimer and Emmalynn Freund; siblings, Darlette Parsons; Marlette (Steve) Lane, Donald (Karen) Freund and Charlette (Roger) Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Connie Freund, Dorothy Freund, Karen (Jeff) Moss, and Kathy (Craig) Keith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, brothers Ronald and Jeremie, and parents-in-law Vern and Norma Thompson.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Marengo Fire Protection District station, 120 East Prairie Street, Marengo with an honorary fire apparatus procession at 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Marengo Fire Protection District station. Interment will follow in Marengo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Marengo Fire Protection District, Marengo Rescue Squad, or the More Food Pantry. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks will be required at both visitation and funeral services. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Erika Freund, Director 847-683-2711.



Published in Northwest Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Marengo Fire Protection District station
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marengo Fire Protection District station
Memories & Condolences
