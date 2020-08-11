john l. kelley



John "Jack" L. Kelley 78 of Woodstock died August 5, 2020.



Jack passed away peacefully after a short, but fierce battle with cancer. He was born on February 2, 1942 to John M. Kelley and Leona M. Kelley. Jack grew up in and attended St. Charles High School, where he was an all star football player. He continued his love for football by coaching his two sons for many years.



After high school he began a career as a carpenter and crafted his passion and skills. He then grew his own construction business, building beautiful custom homes.



Dad/ Grandpa we love you and you will be missed dearly.



Surviving are his children; daughter Kim (Thom) Thompson, son Mike Kelley, son Mark (Ann) Kelley, daughter Jenny (Curt) Johannsen.



Grandchildren: Kassi Kelley, Christina Rippinger, Bryan Kelley, Kailin Kelley, Rissy Johannsen, & Jora Johannsen



Brothers: Jerry (Joanne) Kelley and Ed Kelley.



He was preceded in death by his parents; John M. Kelley, Leona M. Kelley, and his brother, Tim Kelley.





