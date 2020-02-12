|
|
John L. Lund
Born: April 11, 1935
Died: February 5, 2020
John L. Lund, 84 of Huntley, died peacefully, February 5, 2020.Visitation will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm. Memorials may be directed to Sun City Concert Band or McHenry County Senior Network.
He was born April 11, 1935 in Evanston IL, the son of Harold and Gertrude Lund. Music was a big part of his life; he played tenor sax, clarinet and French horn. During his teen years he was very involved with Drum and Bugle Corps. He served in the United States Army in Huntsville, Alabama. John and his first wife Diane raised their family in Morton Grove, IL. He had a great passion for his work as a mechanical engineer. In 1993 he married Darlene. He loved their dogs, reading, working on projects and traveling in their motorhome. He really loved playing French horn in the Sun City Band. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his children, Jeanette (Dan) Licata and Kathy (Dan) Lund Dean, by his step-children, Michael (Christina) Mix, Colleen (Sergio) Deluca, Mary (Jeff) Wickert and Cheryl Mix, by his 11 grandchildren, Amina, Alex, Paul, Sean, Madeleine, Harrison, Cono, Gianna, Cooper and Merissa and by his brothers, Jerry (Linda) Lund and Robert (Vivienne) Lund.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, grandson, Zachary and granddaughter, Allison.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2020