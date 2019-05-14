|
John Michalski
John "Jay Jay" Michalski, 64, of Woodstock, formerly of Johnsburg, died Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Disabled since birth, he was lovingly cared for by his family-especially his late mother, Catherine Michalski-Podblieski (nee Spengel) and uncle and aunt, the late Theodore and Virginia Spengel.
He was also preceded in death by his father, John Michalski; and step-father, Alexander Podblieski.
Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, May 16, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W Church St., Johnsburg. Private burial Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. No visitation prior to the Mass.
Masses in John's name appreciated.
Online condolences at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 14, 2019