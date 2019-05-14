Home

St John the Baptist Catholic
2302 W Church Ave
Johnsburg, IL 60051
John "Jay Jay" Michalski, 64, of Woodstock, formerly of Johnsburg, died Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Disabled since birth, he was lovingly cared for by his family-especially his late mother, Catherine Michalski-Podblieski (nee Spengel) and uncle and aunt, the late Theodore and Virginia Spengel.

He was also preceded in death by his father, John Michalski; and step-father, Alexander Podblieski.

Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, May 16, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W Church St., Johnsburg. Private burial Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. No visitation prior to the Mass.

Masses in John's name appreciated.

Online condolences at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 14, 2019
