John Mueller
Born: July 25, 1932; in Yugoslavia
Died: December 21, 2019; in Cary, IL
John Mueller, 87 of Cary, died December 21 at the family home, which he designed and built.
Born July 25, 1932 in Yugoslavia, he was the son of Johann and Elisabeth Mueller.
He is survived by his wife Anna; children, Ann Koenig, Christine Marshal, John and Laura Mueller; grandchildren, Brandon, Brittney, Nick, and Brooke; numerous family members and friends.
John was a master woodworker trained in Vienna, Austria. He enjoyed spending time with his close family, friends and dog, Tippy. He a had a lifelong passion for travelling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
The suggests memorials in John's name be made to .
A private memorial service will be held.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 27, 2019