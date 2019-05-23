John Patrick Oest



Born: March 17, 1950



Died: May 12, 2019



John Patrick Oest, 69, passed away on May 12, 2019 at his home in Milwaukie, Wisconsin. He was born on March 17, 1950 to Warren H. and Margaret A. (Pokorny) Oest.



John is survived by his children, Christina (Rich) Engel, Michael (Brenda) and Elizabeth, grandchildren, Stephanie (Steve) Engel-Ockerman, Benjamin and Tristan and his 11 siblings, Christine (Ken) Oest-Vanderwerker, Tom, Phil (Sarah), Mary Mootrey, Joanne (Jim) Silbernagel, Jay (Nancy) Aldrich, Kevin (Lani) Aldrich, Sheila (Kevin) Scott, Niall Aldrich, Seanna (Jim) Aldrich & Barbie Aldrich and many aunts uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



He is preceded in death by his grand- parents Joe and Rose Pokorny, Dorothia Oest, Marjorie Aldrich many aunts and uncles, cousins Karen, Brian, Bernie, Hayley, his parents, Margaret and Warren, his stepfather, Jack W. Aldrich and younger brother, Warren Jr.



John was a hard worker and enjoyed physical labor. He looked out for his neighbors and was always willing to help them when they needed a hand. He loved the theatre, music, fireworks and the out of doors. Most of all, John loved his family.



John struggled with substance and alcohol abuse most of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Rockford, IL. 1706 18th Avenue, Rockford IL 61104, 815-397-0440.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 410 N. 1st Street, Cary, IL 60013 (Visitation at 9:30 am). Burial immediately after the funeral mass at St John Nepomucene Cemetery on Church rd in Fox River Grove. A luncheon to follow at Sts Peter and Paul Church which all family and friends are invited to attend. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 23 to May 26, 2019