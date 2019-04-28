|
|
John Quinn Miles
Born:February 9, 1932
Died: April 18, 2019
John Quinn Miles born 2/9/32, died 4/18/19, beloved husband of Joan (nee) Chalifoux, loving son of the late James and Carol Miles, brother of the late James T. Miles and Mary Kay Chalifoux. Stepfather to Michael/Kathy Hackett and Robert Hackett, known as Grampa to Thomas Burke, John/Aramie Hackett, Katherine, Katie, and Rick Hackett. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Some of his favorite passtimes were Art, Music, Woodworking, and inventing "Stuff". He will be dearly missed.
Burial private. A memorial will be held at later date.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 28, 2019