John R. Hughes, 46, of Woodstock, passed away on March 2, 2019 at his home in rural Woodstock.



He was born March 22, 1972 in Woodstock to Robert and Genevieve (Gentes) Hughes.



It is with tremendous loss and sadness that John passed away. He left us remembering his great sense of humor, his wonderful, cultivated mind and his sense of humility (even though he had much success). His interest in conservative politics often drew him into lively discussions with friends and foes alike.



He graduated from Woodstock High School in 1990 as Valedictorian and Class President for four years. In 1994 he received his Bachelor Degree from Yale University and later his Master's Degree from Yale Divinity School in Religious History. During his undergrad years he served as president of the Yale Political Union.



Currently he lived and farmed west of Woodstock while working in the family seed corn business located in Rochelle, Illinois. In 2018 he was elected to the Board of Directors for Dunham and Chemung Mutual Insurance Company. John was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs.



He is survived by his parents; a sister, Susan Hughes; a brother, William (Melissa) Hughes; a niece, Olivia Hughes; and a nephew, Ryan Hughes.



There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock. The visitation will continue at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 12:00 pm Funeral Service. Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock.



Memorials may be made to can be designated for "primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC)" to: Mayo Clinic, Department of Development 200 First Street SW Rochester, MN 55905; or online at www.mayoclinic.org or (800) 297-1185 in support of his fifteen year battle with autoimmune liver disease.



