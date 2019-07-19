John Robert Lutsch, Sr.



Born: July 7, 1926



Died: July 15, 2019



John "Jack" Lutsch, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Travanse Senior Living Facility. He was born to the late James and Louise Lutsch on July 7, 1926 in Chicago, IL. John graduated from Lane Tech High School in June 1944, and proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1944-1947 in the Navy Pilot Training program.



John retired from Volkswagen of America as a Senior Industrial Engineer. He was a long-time member of St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret, his daughters Judith Lutsch and Mary Desiderio, his sister Mary Lou Fahey, and his brothers James and William Lutsch.



He is survived by his children; John (Mary) Lutsch of Crystal Lake, IL, Thomas (Ann) Lutsch of Farmington, MO, Jill (Edwin) Lagergren of Elma, WA, Patti (Michael) Cortichiato of Waukegan, IL, 17 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Ronald Lutsch of Des Plaines, IL, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation will be at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave, in Crystal Lake, IL, on Monday, July 22nd, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL,Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019, at 11 am.



Memorials may be made to the or the ALS Society. Published in the Northwest Herald from July 19 to July 21, 2019