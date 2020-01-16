Northwest Herald Obituaries
Services
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
John R. Ryals


1959 - 2020
John R. Ryals Obituary
John R. Ryals

Born: June 28, 1959

Died: January 12, 2020

John R. Ryals age 60, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Algonquin, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born in Mobil, Alabama on June 28, 1959 the son of John Upton and Barbara (Boone) Ryals.

John was the proud owner of the "Algonquin Sub Shop" in Algonquin for 28 years. He was very generous to the community, by donating food to our local Fire and Police agencies.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Lane) Ryals; his children, Lane, Andie and Cole Ryals; his mother, Barbara Ryals; his siblings, Debby Luthye and Mark (Kelli) Ryals and his sister-in-law, Bonnie (Mark) Taylor. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and many dear friends. John was preceded in death by his father, John Upton Ryals and his brother-in-law, Carl Luthye.

A visitation for John will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with a time of sharing and remembrances to begin that afternoon at 3:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. Additional information please visit www.willowfh.com or call (847) 458-1700
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
