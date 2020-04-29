John Ramsey Baldwin, Jr. John Ramsey Baldwin, Jr. of Crystal Lake, 75, passed away on April 22, 2020. He was a native of California, but planted his roots in the Midwest. He attended Michigan Tech University before entering the United States Army, serving from April 1967 through April 1970. He was a Combat Engineer in Vietnam from August 1967 through August 1968 earning the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars and an Army Commendation Medal. After retiring from a career as a sales engineer, he enjoyed working at Home Depot. In his free time, he enjoyed working on cars and doing home improvement projects as he was a gifted finish carpenter. His wife, children and grandchildren are the recipients of lovingly crafted pieces of furniture to cherish for years to come. He was a sports enthusiast and a seasoned Little League baseball and football coach for his sons. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth (Betsy), whom he married August 21, 1967 in Northville, Michigan; his daughter Kristin Baldwin Jones (Dave), son John III (Tracy) and son Jared (Carrine). Grandchildren Grace, Jack and Ellie Baldwin and Teagan Jones, his sisters Jeanne Baldwin and Lori (Bob) Lueder and his nephew Andrew Lueder. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Aylene Baldwin and granddaughter Faith Lily Baldwin. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake. Services were held privately at Davenport Family Funeral Home in Crystal Lake, Illinois with Pastor Paul Cannon, of Bethany Lutheran Church officiating. Memorials in his name can be made to Honor Flight Network https://www.honorflight.org/donate-now/donate-online/ or Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, Illinois http://www.bethanylc.com/home. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 29, 2020.