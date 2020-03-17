|
|
John Randal Baker
Born: January 11, 1954; in Plainview, TX
Died: March 13, 2020; in McHenry, IL
John Randal Baker, age 66, of Lake In The Hills, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, in McHenry, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born January 11, 1954, in Plainview, Texas, the son of John Robert and Olivia (nee Fennell) Baker. On June 8, 1974, John married the love of his life, Marla Gayle Gaither in Lubbock, Texas.
John retired after 33 years of service with The U.S. Treasury Dept. as a Federal Bank Examiner. In his younger years, John enjoyed coaching his children in Soccer, Baseball and Roller Hockey; leading his teams to several championships. He spent his free time fishing with his wife, children and grandchildren. John enjoyed fly-tying and perfecting his grilling and smoking techniques.
John is survived by his loving wife Marla Gayle Baker; children: Stephanie "Brooke" Leker and husband Daniel, and John "Patrick" Baker; grandchildren: Illana Jade Lynn, Keira Dre Lynn, and Daniel Edward Leker, Jr.
He is further survived by his siblings: Joseph "Robert" Baker and his wife, Linda, of Washburn, Texas, Jerry Dale Baker of Amarillo, Texas, David Wayne Baker and wife, Tracy, of Amarillo, Texas, sister, Sharon Ann Flatt of Dallas, Texas, and Marvin "Anthony" Baker and wife, T.J., of Amarillo, Texas.
In addition to his parents, John Robert and Olivia Fennell Baker, John was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, H. Gayle and Ouida Moody Gaither.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 2-5 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.
A funeral service will be held at 5 P.M., in the funeral home chapel.
For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 17, 2020