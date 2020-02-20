|
John Ryan DeLorenzo
John Ryan DeLorenzo, 26, son of Sheilagh (Boyle) DeLorenzo and the late Christopher DeLorenzo, passed away last week at home in Huntley, IL.
Ryan had a big heart, an infectious smile, and the ability to captivate anyone with his presence. Though often quiet, never shy, Ryan had a natural charm and made friends wherever he went. A natural athlete, he was always up for a game of ball or a wrestling match with any of his brothers and cousins. Ryan cherished family traditions and always looked forward to family get-togethers. Despite his penchant for junk food, he also never turned down a home cooked meal. But his greatest joy was spending time with his son Jayden - like two peas in a pod, just being together was a good day.
Ryan is survived by his mother, son Jayden DeLorenzo, and Giovanni DeLorenzo, brothers Nicholas (Taylor Larios) DeLorenzo and Aidan Boyle, stepmother Shannon Landwehr, grandmothers Barbara (David) Reeve and Elizabeth Simon, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ryan was undoubtedly welcomed in heaven by his father who preceded him in death.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with a memorial service to follow at 1:00pm at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
Donations in memory of Ryan can be made to the family in support of Jayden in the loss of his dad.
