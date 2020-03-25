|
|
John Sidney Retzinger
Born: April 3, 1936
Died: March 22, 2020
John Sidney Retzinger born April 3, 1936 died peacefully at home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Judy née DeLong, their children: Jennifer Miller (Patrick), John (Jay) and wife Pilar née Vargas, grandchildren: Emily, Kaeti and Joe Miller, Grace Heintz and Anabelle Retzinger. He was preceded in death by his daughter Joy Alicia.
John was always grateful for his wonderful life. His favorite phrase was "we are so lucky". He was exceptionally proud of his family and their accomplishments and never missed a game, concert or event.
He was an avid White Sox fan and lucky enough to see them win a World Series. He furthered that love for baseball by coaching in the Mundelein Little League for 8 years.
Fishing was a passion which he shared with his West Shore Park neighbors especially the kids who became his fishing buddies. He knew every inch of Diamond Lake where he and Judy have resided for the last 40 years.
We will all miss him but happy that we got to share so many "awesome" years with him.
Due to the Corvid-19 Pandemic, funeral services are private at this time.
A Celebration of John's Life will be planned for a later date.
Memorials to Kellogg Cancer Center, Highland Park Illinois. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 25, 2020