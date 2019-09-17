|
|
John Stegmeyer
Born: July 9, 1942; in Evanston, IL
Died: September 3, 2019; in Huntley, IL
"Let's get the show on the road" is how John Stegmeyer orchestrated his final plan. He would be damned if stage IV lung cancer was going to get the last word. On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 @5:50pm in Huntley IL, 77-year-old John Joseph Stegmeyer IV passed away - his way.
Born on July 9, 1942 in Evanston, IL to parents John III & Grace (Baumhardt) Stegmeyer, John grew up with his sisters and brother. He worked in manufacturing - both from home and abroad. He was seen wearing suits sometimes, but always preferred to think of himself as a mechanic.
He was made of leather and steel, rode a Harley, and liked to "squirrel away"pieces of wood for projects in his workshop. He loved working with his hands and could build or fix just about anything. Confident and organized, John liked getting things done. He enjoyed motorcycle trips, fishing trips and dropping by homes unexpectedly.
Somehow both abrasive and charming, things were guaranteed to be more entertaining with John there. He delighted in swearing at the television and other drivers on the road; he would poke fun at anyone taking themselves too seriously. John had selective hearing, and he always cheated at games - because the rules on the box were for someone else. He was a lovable dad, an adorable Pops, and a loyal, caring friend.
Those who knew John well will miss him deeply.
On the other side, John will be joining his parents, some family, a close friend, and a handful of very, very good dogs.
Here on Earth, John is survived by his children, John Stegmeyer V and Kelly (Joseph) Loobey; his four grandchildren, John VI, Eleanor, Samson and Clark; his siblings, Virginia, Susan (Henry), and Gerald (Deanise); some incredible longtime friends; and puppy, Ed.
To anyone who called John a friend, an invitation is extended to his Celebration of Life Party on September 28th in Crystal Lake, IL. For details, please call or text the family at 773.860.8844.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 17, 2019