John T. Conley John T. Conley of Crystal Lake, formerly of Westchester, age 80. U.S. Marine Corp Reserves - Vietnam Era. Loving father of Sean (Cindy) and Brendan (Judy); proud grandfather of Lauren, Madison, Aidan, Connor, Ashley, Raya, Katy and Tyler; cherished friend of Nancy (Michael Haeger) Conley; dear brother of Susie (Pete) Schoenborn and the late James (Lynn) Conley; brother-in-law of Dee Conley; beloved uncle and friend of many. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis services were private. Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to GiGi's Playhouse (Down Syndrome Achievement Center) in honor of grandaughter, Ashley Conley, www.gigisplayhouse.org would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester FuneralHome. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.