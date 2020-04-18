John T. Conley
1939 - 2020
John T. Conley John T. Conley of Crystal Lake, formerly of Westchester, age 80. U.S. Marine Corp Reserves - Vietnam Era. Loving father of Sean (Cindy) and Brendan (Judy); proud grandfather of Lauren, Madison, Aidan, Connor, Ashley, Raya, Katy and Tyler; cherished friend of Nancy (Michael Haeger) Conley; dear brother of Susie (Pete) Schoenborn and the late James (Lynn) Conley; brother-in-law of Dee Conley; beloved uncle and friend of many. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis services were private. Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to GiGi's Playhouse (Down Syndrome Achievement Center) in honor of grandaughter, Ashley Conley, www.gigisplayhouse.org would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester FuneralHome. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Sean, wishing you and your family the best in this trying time. Your father must have been very proud of you.
Paul Kreke
Coworker
John was a friend and a mentor to me, we had many discussions on how to set-up and sail Santa Barbaras. I will miss him as will all club members. Ken C...
Ken c..
Friend
John was a friend and a mentor to me, we had many discussions on how to set-up and sail Santa Barbaras. I will miss him as will all club members. Ken C...
Marilee Chlebicki
Friend
Fair Winds and gentle seas, John
Gerhard Kelter, Jr
Friend
John, gentle seas and a steady winds. You always helped me when I needed help. Thank you. You will be missed by me and all of the club.
Michael Martin
Friend
My sincere sympathy to all of John's family- may he rest in peace. Remembered at Mass this Easter Sunday
. May he have the reward of his good life and may God comfort all of you in your loss at this sad and difficult time. You are in my prayers.
John was a gentleman and it was always great to meet him. We last met at H.A 's Birthday get together and I enjoyed his company. Saddened to learn of his leaving us. Now that his pain is over may he find rest and peace. Fr. Des. Ireland.
Fr. Desmond Walsh
Family
Cherished friend. Such a good person.
Nick and Lisa Cooney
Friend
Fair winds John and gentle seas.
Allan Thorsen
Allan Thorsen
Friend
Love the old family photos. Praying for your family as you say goodbye.
Todd & Kelly Urbon
Friend
We are very sorry for your loss. John was well loved and will be missed. Kevin and Janet Rath
Kevin and Janet Rath
Family
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Linda Marie Small
Sister
So sorry for your loss.
Candace Blanks
Acquaintance
Mr Conley was a truly wonderful man
I have so many fond memories of him and fun
My sympathy To your family
Deanna Forney
Friend
Sean our sincere condolences to you and your family on the passing of your Father. Your Facebook post says so much about him and the impact he had. RIP.
Cesare Giammarco
Friend
