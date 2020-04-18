My sincere sympathy to all of John's family- may he rest in peace. Remembered at Mass this Easter Sunday

. May he have the reward of his good life and may God comfort all of you in your loss at this sad and difficult time. You are in my prayers.

John was a gentleman and it was always great to meet him. We last met at H.A 's Birthday get together and I enjoyed his company. Saddened to learn of his leaving us. Now that his pain is over may he find rest and peace. Fr. Des. Ireland.

Fr. Desmond Walsh

