John Torchalski
John Torchalski was loved by his family and well-liked by his friends and neighbors. His favorite expressions were: "I had a good life!" and "God Bless America!"
John had the courage and strength to persevere though the many challenges he encountered in life. He survived World War II; later served in the US Army; went on to have a successful career in the lumber business; and raised his family. John was a devoted husband for 65 years, and a loving father and grandfather.
John was born in a small village, Sadowie, Poland. When World War II began, John was only 13 years old. That was the end of his childhood. At age 14, John was taken away from his family and was forced to work on a farm taken over by Germans, where John would labor for the next five years. In January 1945, during a huge military offensive, John was forced to walk from Poland to Germany, with horse and wagon. For three weeks, they walked throughout cold January nights, amid destruction and wreckage from air attacks. On April 12, 1945, as the US First Army neared Leipzig, John was liberated and became a free man!
John immigrated to the United States in 1949 and came to Chicago, where he met his wife Magdalen. They were married in April 1951. In the summer of 1951, John was drafted into the US Army. In 1952, while stationed in Bavaria, he became a US citizen at the US consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. John was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1954, as a corporal.
When John returned to Chicago in 1954, he quickly got a job at a lumber company and became a delivery driver. He was later promoted and put in charge of all lumber deliveries for the company.
John and Magdalen were strong believers in education and supported their three children: Michael (Leslie), Joanne (Thomas) Kloepfer, and Andrew (Pamela), in obtaining university educations and degrees. They also celebrated and took great joy in the lives of their seven grandchildren: Lauren, Matthew, Nicholas; Kirsten, Jennifer, Nathan; Sydney; and two great-grandchildren, Georgia and Benjamin.
John was preceded in death by his wife Magdalen Torchalski.
Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Edna Catholic Church.
Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.