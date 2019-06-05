John Trotter Sr.



Born: August 6, 1934; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 1, 2019; Rockford, IL



John Trotter Sr., 84, of Harvard passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Javon Bae Hospital- Rockton, Rockford, IL.



He was born August 6, 1934, in Chicago, IL to George and Eleanor (Braun) Trotter Sr.



John attended St. Mel High School, Chicago, IL and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University. He worked as a computer operator until retirement.



John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Land of Lincoln Theater Organ Society, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, and gardening.



On October 13, 1962, John married Dolores Weis in Chicago, IL.



Survivors include his spouse Dolores; children John (Connie) Trotter Jr., Thomas E. (Cindy) Trotter; grandchildren Jacob Trotter, Nikki Goza, Ethan and Courtney Trotter; great-grandchildren London and Mason Goza; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, son Timothy Trotter and brother George Trotter Jr.



Visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M Friday, June 7, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be at a later date.



Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.



For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 5, 2019