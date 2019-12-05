|
John W. Erickson
Born: October 13, 1927
Died: December 3, 2019
John W. Erickson, of Crystal Lake, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
He was born October 13, 1927 in Chicago, the son of the late Reuben A. and Ellen (nee Walinder) Erickson.
John worked in electrical manufacturing his entire life, held numerous patents, and was the founder of Boltswitch Inc. in Crystal Lake. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean War.
John was a member of many organizations including BO-ARRO Archery Club, Masonic Lodge, American Legion, Medinah Shrine, and the International Association of Electrical Inspectors. He was a member of the Crystal Lake Country Club, and was very active with Bethany Lutheran Church where he volunteered with their rebuilding committee.
John is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Anita "Liz" (nee Rutz); his sons, John (Linda), Jim (Judy) and Bill (Beth) Erickson; his grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Blasko, Ryan (Joy) Erickson, Jennifer (Andrew) Teich, Kenneth Erickson, Christina (Jamie) Dube and Brian (Audrey) Hilligoss; and his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Reuben A. Erickson Jr., sister-in-law, Evelyn Erickson; and two infant sisters.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Monday, December 9, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019