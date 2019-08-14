|
John W. Hoffman
Born: March 12, 1959
Died: Aug. 11, 2019
John W. Hoffman, 60, of Huntley passed away tragically Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was born March 12, 1959, in St. Charles the son of Alvin and Mary Ann (Turek) Hoffman. John was a member of the 1977 class of Huntley High School. On Aug. 27, 1988, he married the love of his life Brenda Dobbratz.
John was proud of his 41 years of employment at Alliance Contractors, Inc. He recently retired and was enjoying his time with his hobbies and passions of restoring and collecting John Deere tractors. John was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and trapper.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of almost 31 years, Brenda; brother, Mike (Brenda); sister, Rita (Jim) McMahon; mother-in-law, Donna Dobbratz; nieces and nephews, Emily (Dale) Zoellick, Matt (fianc , Olivia Rodawig) McMahon, Alison Hoffman, and Steve Hoffman, USMC; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin in 1992, and Mary Ann in 2000.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 17 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Burial will follow at McHenry Co. Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 16 from 2 to 8 pm at St. Mary Catholic church, 10307 Dundee Rd, Huntley and will continue on Sat. prior to mass from 9-10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to the Northern IL Steam Power Club, Marengo HS FFA, N.E. Illinois Twin Cylinder Club, McHenry Co. Antique Farm Equipment Assoc. or donation of your choice.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. For info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019